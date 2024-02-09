NFL Draft Notes: Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix

NFL Draft

Michael Penix

Washington QB Michael Penix has one of the most unique journeys for a quarterback prospect we’ve seen in a minute, going from four season-ending injuries in four years at Indiana — two torn ACLs and two separated shoulders — to two standout seasons at Washington culminating in a national title appearance. Penix acknowledged the injuries forced him to confront his football mortality and he nearly hung up the cleats.

“I didn’t want to give it up,” he said via the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, “but obviously going through what I was going through, it was hard. But I couldn’t give up because I have so many people depending on me and looking up to me. So, if I can play, I was gonna play. Unless the doctor said I couldn’t.”

Former NFL QB Brock Huard, who has covered Penix and works for ESPN in Seattle, says while some NFL teams might question Penix’s commitment to football, his experiences battling through adversity should be seen as nothing less than a massive positive.

“You could have two GMs and two organizations who will see this very differently,” Huard said. “There will be some that will be turned off by that and that will use the medicals as the reason for that, and there will be others that will be absolutely thankful for that grit and that experience.

“You don’t understand how much is thrown on these top guys, and how all of those expectations and that pressure destroys them. Well, Penix has been there and he’s faced all of that and been on the other side. You have this full spectrum and gamut. How many guys have that, from being totally broken and scared, beat up — literally, figuratively, emotionally — and then from that other side of it? How many have handled unbelievable pressure and success of the target getting bigger and bigger and running the whole show? I can’t imagine there’s very many of the last 100 quarterback prospects taken that have had that full-boat spectrum.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler notes he’s received feedback from scouts varying from a third-round grade and not on their draft board to a top-50 prospect.

A source told Feldman Penix should be good from a medical perspective following a recent meeting with his doctor: “His medicals are going to clear.”