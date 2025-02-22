NFL Draft Notes: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, Saints

NFL Draft

Albert Breer of SI mentions that the general weakness of this year's quarterback draft class could make it an interesting year for bridge quarterbacks. This means that teams like the Titans, Browns, Giants, and Raiders must perfect their homework on players like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward while comparing them to potential Day Two options like Jaxson Dart.

Breer believes that Travis Hunter might be the most interesting prospect he has seen in 20 years, with most teams looking at him as a cornerback who plays full-time defense and part-time offense given that it will be easier than him doing the opposite of playing part-time defense.

Breer mentions that he finds it unlikely Hunter will fall out of the top five draft picks.

One of the strongest positions in the draft mentioned by Breer is at tight end, with prospects such as Penn State’s Tyler Warren, Michigan’s Colston Loveland, and Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. all commanding strong consideration from NFL teams.

New Saints HC Kellen Moore spoke about Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty before his hiring and said that Jeanty will be a player who is going to have a huge impact on the NFL.

“I think his patience and burst is really, really special,” Moore said, via SaintsWire.com. “He has great vision, I think, as a running back. Which is really, really important.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Saints may be one of the best NFL fits for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

“I think he makes more sense when you look at — the Saints make sense to me; the Raiders make sense to me. More so about fit than anything else when it comes to those guys,” Jeremiah said, via SaintsWire.com.