NFL Draft Notes: Will Howard, Travis Hunter, Mason Taylor

Will Howard

Ohio State QB Will Howard isn’t as highly touted as other quarterback prospects going into the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard feels he’s proven he can make all the throws and has the leadership, intelligence, and arm strength to succeed as an NFL starter.

“I think I showed I can throw the ball at every level,” Howard said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I feel like my leadership, my intelligence and my arm strength (stand out). I believe in myself. That’s not a knock to any other quarterback in this draft. I think I’m the best, and if you don’t feel like you’re the best to come out this year, then why are you doing this? I feel like I have what it takes to be a QB1 in the NFL, and whatever franchise takes me is not going to regret it.”

Howard played his senior year with the Buckeyes after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Kansas State. He thinks going to Ohio State helped prepare him for the professional game.

“This extra year, especially coming to a place like this, I looked at it like my ultimate goal was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Howard said. “I felt like I needed to take a step in a pro direction, and I looked at coming to Ohio State as a pro step. Being here this year … nothing but amazing things. Best decision I ever made was coming to Ohio State. I got so much out of it, and I feel like I’m so much more prepared now than I ever was before just because of the people here, the development I got and even just playing against our defense (in practice). Everything was great.”

Members of the Steelers’ brass met with Howard over dinner, including HC Mike Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith.

“I got to spend some time yesterday with Coach Tomlin and Coach Smith, and I really like those guys,” Howard said. “(Pittsburgh) is close to home for me, close to here. You never know, and anything can happen, but it’s definitely a great spot. They all are.”

Travis Hunter

Mason Taylor

LSU TE Mason Taylor is receiving advice from two Hall of Famers ahead of being drafted: his father, DE Jason Taylor, and his uncle, LB Zach Thomas.

“They’ve told me it’s a long process,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s one of the longest years of your life, up until rookie minicamp in the season, but really just staying in tune with my discipline and kind of working at it, like I’ve been for the past three months, and then you’re switching over to visits, really just being where your feet are and being yourself, so enjoying the process, being where your feet are, being yourself to all these teams, and really just selling yourself and not anything else.”