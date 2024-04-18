NFL Finds Insufficient Evidence To Suspend Ravens WR Zay Flowers

The NFL ruled there was insufficient evidence to suspend Ravens WR Zay Flowers under the personal conduct policy.

“Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. There will be no action taken by the league,” wrote the NFL, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Flowers was being investigated in an alleged domestic assault that also involved the police department in Acton, Massachusetts. Police from both departments stressed Flowers had not been charged with a crime but released few other details.

Last month, Baltimore police suspended the investigation into Flowers and ruled will not be charged.

The incident in question was supposed to have happened the week before the AFC title game. The news of the investigation was first reported on February 8 by Jonas Shaffer.

Flowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2023, Flowers appeared in 16 games and recorded 77 receptions on 108 targets for 858 yards and five touchdowns. He added eight carries for 56 yards and another touchdown.