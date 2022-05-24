NFL Keeping Scouting Combine In Indianapolis For 2023-2024

The NFL announced it has awarded the Scouting Combine to Indianapolis for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, keeping it in the city where it has been held since its inception for two more seasons.

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

The Combine has grown in popularity over the years and the league has begun tweaking the schedule to be able to televise events like the 40-yard dash.

The league has also opened up the event to bids from other cities to host. For now, though, it will stay in Indianapolis which is well-suited for the particular requirements of the event.

“Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I’m proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city,” said Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas and Los Angeles were reportedly two of the other cities to bid on the event. The future of the Combine in Indianapolis remains up in the air after 2024.