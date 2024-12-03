NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/3

49ers

Bears

Bills

  • Released WR Deon Cain from their practice squad.

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Eagles

Falcons

Jaguars

Lions

Panthers

  • Also signed LB Thomas Incoom to their practice squad.
  • Placed RB Dillon Johnson and TE Stephen Sullivan on the practice squad injured list.
  • Released DB Alex Cook and WR Sam Pinckney from their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Emani Bailey and TE Dominique Dafney (exception) to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Released G Michael Jordan from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Truman Jones to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster.

Saints

  • Released RB Jacob Kibodi from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Millard Bradford and G Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Vikings

