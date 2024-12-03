NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/3

49ers
- Claimed RB Israel Abanikanda.
- Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Ronnie Bell (exception) to their practice squad.
Bears
- Released T Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Demetric Felton (exception) to their practice squad.
Bills
- Released WR Deon Cain from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Waived WR Josh Reynolds from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Kaevon Merriweather off of the Lions’ practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released LB Ronnie Perkins from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed RB John Kelly to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed LB Liam Anderson to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released WR John Ross from their practice squad.
- Signed FB Khari Blasingame (veteran) to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Released LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams and K Riley Patterson from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Elijah Dotson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released G Jerome Carvin, DE Joe Gaziano, and DB Tyler Hall from their practice squad.
- Signed LS Tucker Addington, P Matt Haack (veteran), and QB John Wolford (veteran) to their practice squad.
Lions
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Also signed LB Thomas Incoom to their practice squad.
- Placed RB Dillon Johnson and TE Stephen Sullivan on the practice squad injured list.
- Released DB Alex Cook and WR Sam Pinckney from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Emani Bailey and TE Dominique Dafney (exception) to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Released G Michael Jordan from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Truman Jones to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster.
Saints
- Released RB Jacob Kibodi from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Millard Bradford and G Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released WR N’Keal Harry from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Quinton Bohanna (veteran) and C Mike Novitsky to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Designated LS Andrew DePaola and K Will Reichard to return from injured reserve.
- Released RB Myles Gaskin from their practice squad.
- Waived LS Jake McQuaide.
