NFL Notes: 49ers, Chiefs, Jaguars

49ers

49ers third-round WR Danny Gray hasn’t played much this season, continuing HC Kyle Shanahan‘s history of being hard on young skill-position players. Asked why Gray isn’t playing more, Shanahan said he wants to see more consistency from the rookie.

“He just has to continue to be more consistent, be able to do everything, down in and down out,” he said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “You never know what plays you’re going to be in there on, so it can’t just be stuff that exactly fits your skill set. You have to be able to block, you have to be able to run the other routes, you have to know where to line up and just all the things that rookies go through. He just has to make him more consistent to beat out some of the guys that are in front of him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes knows that the Chiefs have a tough defensive line to go against this week when they take on the Titans.

“Yeah, you got to be ready to play. Last year we weren’t ready, and they beat our ass, so we got to make sure that we are ready to go and that it’s going to be a physical matchup,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “We’re going to have to go out there and play our best football. This is a team that is a lot better than I think a lot of people out on social media and in media — they don’t really talk about them. But we know that it’s a great football team coming to town. We have to play our best football.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor thinks that RB Travis Etienne has some of the best days of his career ahead of him and has plenty of room to improve.

“I wouldn’t say he’s anywhere close to where he’s going to be,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire.com. “As he continues to learn what defenses are doing, why we’re calling runs for certain fronts, the tracks on runs, how people are going to try to take us off, combinations and pullers and different things like that. I think as he matures, just in his football knowledge and understanding offenses with schemes and how we’re trying to attack, I wouldn’t put a ceiling on him.”