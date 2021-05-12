NFL Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Sam Howell, Tim Tebow

Aaron Rodgers

a “significant offer” but is unsure if it would make him the league’s highest-paid quarterback based on how Green Bay structures contracts: “I do believe the Packers have made him a significant offer. I don’t know if would’ve made him the highest-paid quarterback, and the problem is the way the Packers structure deals; it’s hard to say.” Rapoport explained that the average annual value of deal doesn’t matter as much with the Packers, given that they typically include a large signing bonus and guarantee just the first year of the contract, which gives them a pay-as-you-go format from year two on.

In the end, Rapoport believes that Rodgers wants long-term security with the Packers as opposed to a large payday.

Sam Howell

is the early leader to be the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. A long-time NFC personnel executive says Howell reminds him of Browns QB : “It’s all about Sam Howell. He’s the top quarterback, and he may wind up being the top pick.” Added this evaluator: “I like him a lot. I love his game, physically, and mentally. He has the size, release, arm strength, toughness, and he’s a risk-taker. Definitely a big-play guy, does some really good things and then does some crazy s***.”

Lombardo writes that the Giants, Eagles and Dolphins are teams with extra first-round picks to keep an eye on as trade-up candidates for Howell if their current young starters don’t improve.

Tim Tebow

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer addressed the Tim Tebow workout during an interview with PFF’s Cris Collinsworth.

“We have not signed Tim,” Meyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there. And they came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’ Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said, ‘Go work on these things.’ He comes back later. They try him out again, I’m not there. They came in and they said, ‘Wow. This guy’s ball skills. He’s a great athlete. He looks like he’s 18 years old not whatever he is, 33. And I said, ‘Guys, you don’t understand, now. This guy is, he’s the most competitive maniac you’re ever gonna talk to. And let’s give it a shot. And I have not decided if we’re gonna do that or not yet. Getting close. I gotta make a decision here pretty soon.”