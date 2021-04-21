NFL Notes: Adrian Peterson, Josh Allen, NFL Draft

Adrian Peterson

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson said he is would like to sign with a contending team for the 2021 season.

“I’m looking for a contender. I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that,” said Peterson, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Peterson added that’d he’s interested in teams with a good quarterback, good defense, and other playmakers on offense.

“A team with a good quarterback, a good defense, and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to get into that type of situation would be perfect,” said Peterson.

Josh Allen

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he’s in “no rush” to finalize an extension for QB Josh Allen but is confident that they will eventually be able to get a deal done.

“There’s no rush, we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Listen, we would love to get Josh extended. No doubt. It has to be a number that works for him and works for us. That’s been my conversation with them and they know the same. We’re all on the same page. Josh wants to be here.”

Beane compared the current situation with Allen to when he was the Panthers’ assistant general manager back in 2015 and was negotiating a contract with Cam Newton.

“We tried in Carolina to get Cam Newton done at this time and it didn’t work,” Beane said. “We just weren’t on the same page with his agent on where the value is to where we saw it. So we said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, we’re all on the same page here.’ We pushed pause. He played that season and then after that season we got it done pretty quick that next offseason. We were all on the same page. I guess what I’m saying is you can’t force it. It happens when it happens.”

Beane mentioned that he is fine waiting until next offseason to get a deal done with Allen.

“If it happens this year, great,” Beane said. “If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.”

