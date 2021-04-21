NFL Notes: Adrian Peterson, Josh Allen, NFL Draft

Adrian Peterson
Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson said he is would like to sign with a contending team for the 2021 season.
“I’m looking for a contender. I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that,” said Peterson, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Peterson added that’d he’s interested in teams with a good quarterback, good defense, and other playmakers on offense.
“A team with a good quarterback, a good defense, and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to get into that type of situation would be perfect,” said Peterson.
Josh Allen
Bills GM Brandon Beane said he’s in “no rush” to finalize an extension for QB Josh Allen but is confident that they will eventually be able to get a deal done.
“There’s no rush, we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Listen, we would love to get Josh extended. No doubt. It has to be a number that works for him and works for us. That’s been my conversation with them and they know the same. We’re all on the same page. Josh wants to be here.”
Beane compared the current situation with Allen to when he was the Panthers’ assistant general manager back in 2015 and was negotiating a contract with Cam Newton.
“We tried in Carolina to get Cam Newton done at this time and it didn’t work,” Beane said. “We just weren’t on the same page with his agent on where the value is to where we saw it. So we said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, we’re all on the same page here.’ We pushed pause. He played that season and then after that season we got it done pretty quick that next offseason. We were all on the same page. I guess what I’m saying is you can’t force it. It happens when it happens.”
Beane mentioned that he is fine waiting until next offseason to get a deal done with Allen.
“If it happens this year, great,” Beane said. “If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.”
NFL Draft
- There has been some speculation recently that Miami DE Gregory Rousseau, who opted out of this past season after a stellar redshirt freshman campaign, might actually end up falling out of the first round.
- However, Rousseau’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, refuted that on Twitter, saying he’s spoken with multiple teams who say they will draft Rousseau if he’s available to them in the first round.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports Alabama WR DeVonta Smith was measured at the medical combine in Indianapolis earlier this month and came in at just over 6 foot and 166 pounds.
- Other notable measurements included 5-8 and 149 pounds for Louisville WR Tutu Atwell, 6-4 and 270 pounds for Tulsa LB Zaven Collins which is 11 pounds more than his pro day, 6-2 and 210 pounds for BYU QB Zach Wilson and 6-1 and 319 pounds for Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman. (Breer)
- Breer added some more draft tidbits in his mailbag, noting that Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore and Florida WR Kadarius Toney could pass Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman as the NFL leans toward embracing the speedy slot types.
- Breer notes there are some injury concerns around Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins‘ back that could cause him to slip. He adds teams were disappointed Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard didn’t run a faster 40 time given speed is supposed to be his best trait.
- Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge has “cemented himself” as a second-round pick. According to Pauline, the Packers, Saints, and Bears are three teams that highly value Eskridge.
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says some medical issues popped up for LSU WR Terrace Marshall at the medical combine. Marshall had foot and leg injuries that needed surgery in high school and college. (Jonas Shaffer)
