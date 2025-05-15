NFL Notes: Arch Manning, Jadeveon Clowney, Jason Pierre-Paul

Arch Manning

Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding Texas QB Arch Manning as the potential top overall pick despite only having two starts under his belt at the moment. An AFC college scouting director told SI.com’s Albert Breer that Manning is nowhere near a guarantee to be the top pick, as he will need to have a strong and thorough resume to be properly evaluated.

“I get that everyone’s excited,” he said. “That run happened and people started talking — they’re almost surprised with that last name that he has that speed, and the ability to generate big plays with his legs, and he gets transformed into this elite prospect. The reality is we haven’t really seen him run the offense with any consistency yet. And that’s not his fault, he just hasn’t played.”

“What are we looking at? You’d like to watch a quarterback in double-digit games to really evaluate them. … At other positions, you might get a feel after watching four games and have a good idea of who a guy is. The quarterback position is much different, it requires a much larger bank of film. You want to see him against a variety of different looks. In college, the talent is not as concentrated, so you want to see him against an Alabama or a Georgia.”

Jadeveon Clowney

Former Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney believes he still has a lot left to give and hopes for another shot at becoming a meaningful contributor in the NFL.

“I’m definitely gonna play well. You can mark my word on that. I don’t care where I end up playing at, I’m gonna play extremely well,” Clowney said, via NY Times. “I think I played well for Carolina (last) year, considering the circumstances that was unfolded for me. I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them. So it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that.”

Clowney had a feeling that he likely wasn’t going to be a part of the team’s plans in 2025 when he showed up for the first day of OTA’s.

“I went to OTAs Day 1 and they kinda told me they weren’t expecting me to be there. I got a sense then they wanted me out of the building,” he said. “I was just like, ‘Y’all could’ve told me this back when I was coming in here during the offseason.’ I kinda had a sense, though. I’ve been around the game long enough to know, so I was OK.”

Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul is still looking to make his way back into the league despite not playing last year. The 36-year-old last appeared in a game in 2023 and hasn’t recorded a sack since 2022. Yet he says he’s in outstanding shape and capable of contributing to an NFL squad.

“I still got it. You know, whoever (gives) me that opportunity, they will see. Last year I didn’t get a chance to play. You know it was disappointing, but like I said, this is a business,” he said via TMZ. “When people feel like they don’t need you, you’ve got to show them and I’m in the gym 24/7 with my trainer, Mike. I feel good. I feel like the young 24 me; I can’t say 21.

“Down to 270 pounds. I’ve got abs. I haven’t had abs since my rookie year. So, that’s just the hard work I’m putting in and what I’m striving to get because anybody that gives me the opportunity, I’m ready to go, ready to rock right now and they’ll be like, ‘yo, why wasn’t he playing last year?’ And that’s what I want them to say.”