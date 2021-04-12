NFL Notes: Caleb Farley, James Conner, Kyle Trask, Jaelan Phillips

Caleb Farley

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley said that NFL doctors have given him the all-clear moving forward after having back surgery last month.

“I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors,” Farley told NBC’s Peter King. “The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing.”

Farley was seen as a potential high first-round pick coming into this offseason. The back injury injected some uncertainty into his outlook but if the prognosis is good, he could still end up going early in the first round.

James Conner

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, former Steelers RB James Conner had surgery to repair what he characterized as a “very moderate turf toe-type” injury.

Conner sustained the injury while riding in a recreational vehicle and is expected to be fully recovered in June.

Kyle Trask

NBC Sports’ Peter King says he’s starting to think Florida QB Kyle Trask might be the sixth quarterback taken in the first round at the end of the month.

One of the teams intrigued by Trask is reportedly the Saints, but that would be after their first-round pick at No. 28. Trask is widely regarded as a potential mid-round pick. (NFLTR)

Jaelan Phillips

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical rechecks in Indianapolis because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Phillips is seen as a potentially high first-round pick depending on how his medicals go but Rapoport adds there is still time for teams to get a physical on him before the draft.