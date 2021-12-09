NFL Notes: David Culley, Jason Garrett, Bryce Young

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio refused to speculate on HC David Culley‘s future with the team and will “have those conversations after the season.”

“Yeah, I mean, I respect the question, but I’m not going to make any commentary about what’s going to happen after the season,” Caserio said, via TexansWire. “Our focus right now is on getting ready for the Seahawks. My responsibility — I’ve been put in charge to run the football operations and oversee all aspects of it. So, anything that we do in the offseason from evaluating our scheme to evaluating where our program is headed, we’ll have those conversations after the season.”

Caserio added that it’s his job to “support” their coaching staff to the best of their ability.

“My responsibility is to our coaching staff and support them to the best of our ability and that’s what I’m going to continue to do on a daily basis. Really the focus for this week is getting ready for Seattle, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Culley’s experience, along with that of the staff he’s hired, has been beneficial for Houston in what was always going to be a tough year given the state of the team Caserio inherited.

However, Breer notes he does expect Caserio to go find a longer-term solution at some point, and he’s heard from a couple of people that he’s had someone in mind since before he became general manager. Breer adds he doesn’t get a huge sense of urgency of that hire needing to happen this offseason.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Houston is likely to give Culley another year, as the job opening wouldn’t be that appealing if it was open anyway.

Jason Garrett

Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News and Observer reports that former Giants OC Jason Garrett is on Duke University’s “radar” for their head coaching job.

is on Duke University’s “radar” for their head coaching job. Wiseman adds Duke is also interested in Clemson OC Tony Elliott and Texas A&M DC Mike Elko.

Bryce Young

Alabama QB Bryce Young is not eligible to declare for the NFL draft until 2023. But the Heisman finalist is already catching eyes in the league.

“He’d be the first QB taken [if he was eligible to declare],” said an NFC scouting director to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s improved each week. Mature player who doesn’t force the ball, seems to take what the defense gives him. He’s good in rhythm and shows the ability to make plays off-script. Accuracy and arm strength are very good. He can anticipate and is improving his consistency. Also, [former Alabama QBs Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa] had more talent around them. Bryce has carried the offense at times this year.”

Breer adds because Young isn’t eligible, no one in the NFL has sat down to do a deep dive on him as a prospect. All impressions are tangential from studying other Alabama prospects. The big question is size, as Young is listed — perhaps generously — at 6-0, 197 pounds. However, the talent seems real.

“Live arm for a smaller guy — and he is small when you get up on him. The ball jumps off his hand. You could see there was a difference between his arm and Mac’s arm when he got in games last year. Excellent poise. Sees the field well,” a second veteran NFL evaluator told Breer.