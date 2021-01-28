NFL Notes: Deshaun Watson, Eric Bieniemy, NFL Draft

For the third straight season, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is exiting the NFL’s hiring cycle without a head coaching job. Like the rest of the NFL world, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is flabbergasted.

“It amazes me, honestly,” Mahomes said on the Dan Patrick Show . “The first year, you kind of were like, ‘All right, it’s just his first cycle through.’ Then last year, the interviews, you’re like, ‘For sure he’s gonna get a job.’ Then this year.”

“If you look at his track record and the way he’s able to coach us, the way he’s able to lead men — people say that, but to be able to lead a locker room of people from every different background, every different race and everything like that, and be able to be the lead of the locker room is a special talent. It’s a talent, and he’s able to do that,” he said.

The fact that Bieniemy splits play-calling duties with Chiefs HC Andy Reid is often used to discredit what otherwise would be a prominent position coordinating the league’s most explosive offense. That didn’t stop four other teams from hiring specific candidates who didn’t call plays in their prior gigs, but Mahomes said it’s moot anyway because Bieniemy has a not-minimal role in their success.