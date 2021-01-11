NFL Notes: Deshaun Watson, Senior Bowl, Jeff Fisher

Deshaun Watson

In normal circumstances, the idea of the Texans trading QB Deshaun Watson would be the type of thing laughed off at some kid dreaming in Madden. But what makes this different is Watson’s level of anger at the organization. If he’s upset enough to pay fines and forego game checks, and he’s already made $40 million at the age of 25, he could force his way out the same way Carson Palmer did with the Bengals.

“Watson represents an example of player empowerment like we see in the NBA,” a longtime NFL executive tells the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “Because he has enough money in the bank, he can say, ‘No, you are going to do it the way I want to do it or else you do not have me.’ This is presuming he believes the DeAndre Hopkins trade and other moves were irrational, and the GM was hired in a ridiculous way, and his feelings are heartfelt. If those things are true, he can absolutely get traded where he wants to get traded, because of his no-trade clause.”

Unlike other leagues, this kind of player movement is rarer in the NFL because most contracts run longer than the average career. When push comes to shove, most players will take the money and make it work wherever that is. But Watson could be one of the rare cases to do otherwise.

“Usually, it takes an emotional component beyond the business component for a player to stick to his guns,” the exec said. “[New Texans GM Nick Caserio] understandably can take the approach he does not believe a player will pass up the kind of money he has on the table, but if I’m Watson, maybe I think I can hold my breath longer than he can, because I’m 25 years old and I have a lot of great years left.”

Sando mentions Watson is represented by agent David Mulugheta who helped orchestrate CB Jalen Ramsey‘s trade exit from the Jaguars to the Rams. He’ll have a harder time with Watson if they decide to go that route, as Sando quoted a few more executives with a more conventional view on the situation.

“I would never trade him — never, ever, ever,” another exec said. “If you are that pissed, then stop playing football, retire. What has Watson done? Caserio could say, ‘Look, play your ass off and in a few years, if this isn’t what you like, then we can address it, but you signed this contract, and when Bill O’Brien got fired, you weren’t disappointed, either, so you knew what you were signing up for.”