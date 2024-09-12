NFL Notes: Gambling, Brandon McManus, Deshaun Watson

Gambling

Contessa Brewer of CNBC notes that the American Gaming Association projects adults will wager an estimated $35 billion on NFL games this season, which would be over 30 percent growth from the $26.7 billion wagered last year.

Brandon McManus

A circuit court judge in Florida dismissed a lawsuit filed by two women against former Jaguars K Brandon McManus that accused him of sexual assault on the team’s trip to London in 2023, per Mike DiRocco of ESPN. However, the two women were given 10 days to amend the complaint using proper name identification. Their attorney indicated the two women would follow through with the ruling.

Judge Michael S. Sharrit granted a motion from McManus' attorney by ruling that the two women's use of pseudonyms, Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, does not meet "exceptional case" criteria to warrant anonymity, per Florida laws.

According to the lawsuit, the women worked as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ flight to London on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight. They claim the flight “quickly turned into a party” as McManus and several other players disregarded the attendants’ personal space, air travel safety, and federal law. The lawsuit claims McManus recruited three other flight attendants and encouraged attendants to drink and dance inappropriately by passing around $100 bills.

Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reiterated that he has the trust of the team brass despite receiving new sexual assault allegations.

“I can’t speak for the fans. I can’t speak for anybody outside this building,” Watson said, via Around The NFL. “But I know that hearing from the Haslams and A.B. (general manager Andrew Berry) and those guys, I know that they tell me each and every day that they support me and they got my back and that they want me to focus on being the best quarterback I can be. That’s all I can do is just speak my truth, tell ’em the truth. They talked with my legal team and everyone that was a part of this whole process, and they [had] to make their decision, and that decision was to give me the opportunity to come be their franchise quarterback and help this team win.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski refused to comment on Watson’s latest sexual assault allegation: “We put out a statement. I won’t have much to add past that statement.” (Tony Grossi)

When asked about the allegation, Watson said his focus is only on football: "The statement (from my attorney) is exactly how I'm feeling. Focus on football. Focus on keeping the main thing the main thing and being the best QB I can be, be better than last week so I can get a W." (Zac Jackson)

Watson found out about the lawsuit on Monday, “the same time as everyone else.” (Chris Easterling)

Watson said sore after taking six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in Week 1, but the right shoulder finished “completely fine,” per Scott Petrak.

Watson says he is unsure why lawsuits continue to be filed against him: “I’m in the same boat as you, boss man.” (Camryn Justice)