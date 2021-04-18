NFL Notes: Kyle Pitts, OTAs, Draft

Kyle Pitts

Florida TE Kyle Pitts said during an appearance on “Brother From Another“ this week that he views himself as a hybrid type of tight end.

“I would just say probably a hybrid-type thing,” Pitts said. “You know, being able to do everything on the field, being able to be in-line, hipped off, backside, playing receiver, in the bunch, outside. So just hybrid means just everybody, everywhere.”

Pitts added that his father saw what guys like Travis Kelce and George Kittle were able to do in the NFL at tight end and he encouraged his son to make the transition from playing quarterback to tight end.

OTAs

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFPA informed players that the NFL no longer plans to discipline players for “high-risk COVID conduct” outside the team facility. The league issued fines last season for going to bars and indoor events but players no longer will be required to quarantine for OTAs.

Teams do still have the right to issue fines and discipline for players who don’t follow protocols inside the facility, such as wearing a mask, per Pelissero.

Pelissero adds the NFLPA continues to advise players not to attend OTAs.

Draft

According to Peter King, teams are having trouble scouting players in this year’s draft because of all the opt-outs last year.

Beyond that, King points out that there’s no Combine this year, no private workouts, no team visits, less medical-exam certainty and 11 of the top 50 draft prospects didn’t play last year.

King specifically mentions Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley as an example, since he hasn’t played a game in over 500 days and is coming off of back surgery.