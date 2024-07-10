NFL Notes: Martavis Bryant, Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson

Martavis Bryant

Free agent WR Martavis Bryant was reinstated last season from an indefinite suspension that began in 2018. Despite being out of the game for a few years, Bryant believes he still can play quality football.

“I got a lot of football left,” Bryant said, via Queen City News. “Still love the game, never stopped loving the game. I had to take some time to reflect on myself and get my situation straight off the field. I did that. I put in a lot of work. There’s still so much left I can do. I know I can contribute to somebody that wants to give me the opportunity.”

Leonard Fournette

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free agent RB Leonard Fournette is looking to sign with a team before the season and re-signed former agent Ari Nissim, who said the following of his client: “Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I expect he will have a new home soon.”

Patrick Peterson

Veteran CB Patrick Peterson remains unsigned as training camp approaches, along with several other defensive backs with strong resumes like S Justin Simmons and CB Adoree’ Jackson. Peterson questioned why so many DBs with tremendous resumes are free agents.

“What do you think it is about the corners and the safety market at this day and age?” Peterson said, via the All Things Covered podcast. “We know it’s a passing league, right? Why do you see so many high-caliber guys who’ve played at a high level — defensive backs — still free agents right now?”

Peterson added he’s staying in shape and still plans to play in 2024 as long as there’s a team willing to give him a shot.

“If the phone call happens to come through, I’ll definitely be ready to make a team, if that’s the case. I know previously I talked about after a certain date I would probably not give it any thought. But honestly, [I’m] just going through the motions, just not really giving it any real hard thought by a chance. But like I said, I’m doing what I need to do to stay in shape to be ready if someone does so happen to call my phone.”