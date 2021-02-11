NFL Notes: Matthew Stafford, Draft, 2021 Salary Cap

For the first time, new Rams QB Matthew Stafford talked publicly about his decision to pursue a trade that ultimately sent him from Detroit to Los Angeles. Stafford “never thought I would ever finish my career anywhere else” besides with the Lions, but he felt like it was time for a change.

“I’ve always wanted to play in those big games, I feel like I will excel in those situations,” he said via Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press. “I wanted to shoot my shot.”

Stafford acknowledged that the idea of a trade is something he and his wife Kelly started talking about last year, as they knew if 2020 wasn’t successful the Lions would be gearing up for yet another rebuild. At 33, Stafford didn’t think he had it in him.