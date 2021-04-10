NFL Notes: OTAs, Ja’Marr Chase, Caleb Farley

OTAs
- Tom Pelissero reports that NFLPA President and Browns’ C J.C. Tretter told players the union is pushing for an all-virtual offseason and would urge players to boycott if teams conduct in-person: “We’ve been telling them, it’s voluntary and we’re not gonna go.”
- Pelissero notes that only about 300 of 2,500 players have workout bonuses they would lose by skipping OTAs and that talks with team owners will continue.
- According to Jason Fitzgerald, about 25 NFL players are owed workout bonuses for $300,000 or more with another 100 players or so between $100,000 and 300,000.
Caleb Farley
- Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, said several team doctors and trainers spoke to him after Farley’s medical recheck in Indianapolis, saying that he “did well with his physical regarding his back and is still expected to go in the first round.” (Adam Schefter)
- Farley underwent a microdiscectomy last month and reports said that he should be cleared for activities before training camp.
- Draft evaluators have Farley as a first-round talent, but the injury concerns could lead to him dropping a bit in round one.
Ja’Marr Chase
- Ian Rapoport shared a quote from a top draft evaluator who said that LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase is the: “Best wide receiver prospect since Julio (Jones).”
- Rapoport adds that while some who opted out of the 2020 season have lost steam, Chase remains the most coveted receiver out of a very talented group.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!