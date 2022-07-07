NFL Notes: Von Miller, Cowboys, Terry McLaurin Contract Details, NFL Flag Football

Cowboys

Dan Pompei of The Athletic reports the Cowboys offered EDGE Von Miller the same five-year, $70 million deal with two guaranteed years that Randy Gregory walked away from this offseason.

In the end, Miller agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal that included $51.4 million guaranteed in the first three years with the Bills.

Miller tells Pompei that he would have considered taking less in order to play for the Cowboys, but their offer wasn’t close enough to pass on joining the Bills.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Commanders

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin ‘s three-year, $71 million extension includes a $28 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.054 million, $1.825 million, $15.15 million and $15.25 million.

‘s three-year, $71 million extension includes a $28 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.054 million, $1.825 million, $15.15 million and $15.25 million. His 2023 base is fully guaranteed and his 2024 base is guaranteed for injury at signing. $12.5 million of his total compensation that year becomes fully guaranteed in 2023 and the rest in 2024.

There are $2 million 90-man offseason roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024, as well as a $1.4 million bonus in 2025. The 2023 bonus is guaranteed, the 2024 bonus is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

McLaurin has per-game roster bonuses in each year of the deal, including up to $425,000 (fully guaranteed) in 2022, up to $850,000 in 2023 (guaranteed), 2024 and 2025.

There is also an annual $500,000 workout bonus, also guaranteed in 2023 and guaranteed for injury in 2024.

The guaranteed per-game roster bonuses and workout bonuses must still be achieved to be earned, per the contract.

Washington included a voidable year in 2026 to maximize the signing bonus proration over five years. There is a $250,000 escalator in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for making the Pro Bowl the prior season and another $250,000 in incentives in 2025.

NFL Flag Football

NFL VP of football operations Troy Vincent said the league’s goal is to make flag football an Olympic sport and the 2028 game in Los Angeles could be an opportunity for American football to showcase the game on a world stage.

“That’s the ultimate goal to make flag football an Olympic sport,” Vincent told the Associated Press, via Pro Football Talk.

Vincent believes flag football will be the future of the sport for all.

“When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” Vincent said. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.”