NFL Officially Suspends Jaguars OT Cam Robinson Four Games

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is officially suspending Jaguars OT Cam Robinson for four games.

It was previously reported that Robinson would be suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, but the actual length of the suspension had not yet been handed down.

The Jaguars used a first-round pick on OT Anton Harrison and also have OT Walker Little, so they should be in solid shape to handle Robinson’s absence.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2022, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.