NFL Officially Suspends Saints WR Deonte Harris Three Games

The NFL officially suspended Saints WR Deonte Harris for the next three games on Monday.

Harris had been in the process of appealing the three-game suspension, but it looks like the NFL upheld the ban.

Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence during a July traffic incident in Baltimore. Harris is under probation until Nov. 8, 2022.

Harris, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 11 games and caught 31 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards on four carries. He also has 591 kick return yards and 191 punt return yards.