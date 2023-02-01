NFL Placed Eagles G Josh Sills On Commissioner Exempt List

According to Mark Maske, the NFL has placed Eagles G Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after he was indicted by an Ohio grand jury.

Sills is unable to participate in practices, games, or travel with the team while he is on the list. The matter will also be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The indictment says Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in an event that occurred in December 2019.

It adds the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Sills has a court date on February 16.

Sills, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. He made the active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Sills appeared in one game for the Eagles.