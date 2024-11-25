NFL Removes Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers From Commissioner Exempt List

The NFL announced Monday that Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers has been removed from the Commissioner Exempt List.

Here’s a statement from the NFL:

“Peppers, who was not permitted to practice or attend games while on the list, is now eligible to participate in all team activities, including playing in games.

“In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, the league initiated a preliminary investigation into an incident from early October. That review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Peppers’ roster status.”

The veteran safety was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of a Class B drug that police believe was cocaine.

Peppers plead not guilty to the charges.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.

In 2024, Peppers has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 23 total tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.