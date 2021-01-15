NFL Rescinds Josh Gordon’s Conditional Reinstatement, Suspended Indefinitely

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL has rescinded Seahawks WR Josh Gordon‘s conditional reinstatement into the league on Friday and he is, once again, suspended again indefinitely.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last month. However, reports later mentioned that he had a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

The NFL later re-added him to the suspended list.

Gordon, 29, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer.

In 2019, Gordon appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and Patriots and caught 27 passes for 426 yards receiving and one touchdown.