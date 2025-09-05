NFL Reviewing Spitting Incident Between Jalen Carter & Dak Prescott For Possible Discipline

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL will review the spitting incident that took place during last night’s Cowboys vs Eagles game for possible additional discipline.

Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected from the game for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott before taking a snap.

However, video later showed that Prescott spit in the direction of the Eagles defense, which led to Carter confronting Prescott and eventually spitting on him.

Pelissero mentions that Carter effectively served a one-game suspension by getting ejected before first snap.

Carter, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on a Carter next year.

In 2024, Carter appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.