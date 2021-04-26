NFL Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that if the Broncos don’t trade up for a quarterback, they’ve been connected to the top cornerbacks in this class. Breer adds word has circulated that HC Vic Fangio is high on Penn State LB Micah Parsons.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks if the Broncos don’t draft a quarterback, they would be interested in moving a mid-round pick for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.
- Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the Broncos have promoted Brittany Bowlen to Senior VP/Strategy.
Chargers
Charger GM Tom Telesco said that even though the team is looking for offensive lineman in the draft, there still has to be the fit in order to take a player in the first round.
“You can’t force things,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano. “It doesn’t matter if we have a young quarterback or an old quarterback. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to be able to run-block when you have to run-block. It has to be the right player.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says it’s not out of the question the Chargers trade into the top ten to go after Oregon LT Penei Sewell.
- If they stay at No. 13, Breer writes their offensive line options are looking like either USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker or Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw.
Chiefs
- With two second-round picks following their trade for OT Orlando Brown Jr., Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Chiefs will focus on bolstering cornerback depth and adding another young interior offensive lineman.
- Breer adds the Chiefs explored moving up in the draft for an offensive tackle before deciding to pursue a trade for Brown.
- A franchise tag for Brown next year would be about $16.7 million, per Breer, which is currently looking like Kansas City’s plan with Brown.
- The Chiefs plan to let Brown play out the final year of his deal before discussing an extension with him next offseason. (Sam Mellinger)
Raiders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says to keep an eye on Kentucky LB Jamin Davis as an option for the Raiders at No. 17 in the first round.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Raiders would be interested in Falcons WR Julio Jones if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him.
- King adds he wouldn’t be surprised if the Raiders move DE Carl Nassib during or after the draft.
