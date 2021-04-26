NFL Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that if the Broncos don’t trade up for a quarterback, they’ve been connected to the top cornerbacks in this class. Breer adds word has circulated that HC Vic Fangio is high on Penn State LB Micah Parsons .

. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the Broncos have promoted Brittany Bowlen to Senior VP/Strategy.

Chargers

Charger GM Tom Telesco said that even though the team is looking for offensive lineman in the draft, there still has to be the fit in order to take a player in the first round.

“You can’t force things,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano. “It doesn’t matter if we have a young quarterback or an old quarterback. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to be able to run-block when you have to run-block. It has to be the right player.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says it’s not out of the question the Chargers trade into the top ten to go after Oregon LT Penei Sewell .

. If they stay at No. 13, Breer writes their offensive line options are looking like either USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker or Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw.

Chiefs

With two second-round picks following their trade for OT Orlando Brown Jr. , Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Chiefs will focus on bolstering cornerback depth and adding another young interior offensive lineman.

A franchise tag for Brown next year would be about $16.7 million, per Breer, which is currently looking like Kansas City’s plan with Brown.

The Chiefs plan to let Brown play out the final year of his deal before discussing an extension with him next offseason. (Sam Mellinger)

Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says to keep an eye on Kentucky LB Jamin Davis as an option for the Raiders at No. 17 in the first round.

as an option for the Raiders at No. 17 in the first round. NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Raiders would be interested in Falcons WR Julio Jones if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him.

if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him. King adds he wouldn’t be surprised if the Raiders move DE Carl Nassib during or after the draft.