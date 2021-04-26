NFL Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that the Buccaneers don’t have a lot of needs since they’re bringing back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team, so they could look ahead with their draft picks.
- Breer notes Tampa Bay has some cornerbacks with expiring contracts coming up and is getting older at edge rusher, so either would make sense to address at the end of the first round.
Falcons
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the drumbeat for Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 has grown louder and Breer has learned a few interesting things that also point that direction.
- Breer writes that Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has done some relationship building with QB Matt Ryan that along with the contract restructure seem to indicate the team isn’t in a rush to move on.
- He adds the asking price for the No. 4 pick has remained high, perhaps indicating Atlanta isn’t eager to move down. Finally, new HC Arthur Smith got his start in the league coaching tight ends.
- All that said, Breer still isn’t ready to completely rule out a quarterback if the right one is available for Atlanta.
- In addition to taking calls on WR Julio Jones, Breer mentions the Falcons had some interest in LB Deion Jones but ultimately decided to restructure his contract.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports a deal for Jones could be agreed to in principle before the draft and then executed after June 1 with another team sending picks in 2022 for Atlanta’s star veteran receiver.
Panthers
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers would consider taking Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he is still available and keep both Fields and QB Sam Darnold on rookie contracts.
- Although, Fowler mentions that other teams are not buying this and believe Carolina is simply trying to trade back and acquire more capital. This is because Darnold has notably been learning the playbook and working out with some of Carolina’s receivers.
- According to Fowler, the Panthers also like Oregon T Penei Sewell, and could select him to protect Darnold, or trade him to a team such as the Giants or Chargers.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds he sees the Panthers’ pick at No. 8 as the floor for Fields and that Carolina could take him or trade out.
- ESPN’s Todd McShay is also hearing that Carolina is seriously considering drafting Fields. However, he says the information came from a GM and a scout for other teams, so he’s not sure it’s more than a smokescreen.
- McShay adds he gets the sense the Panthers are eyeing one of the Alabama receivers, either Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith, and will take whichever one is available.
- He’s also heard Carolina is much higher on Sewell than they are the other top offensive tackle, Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. However, that info also came from another team’s GM and could be false info.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks if the Broncos don’t draft a quarterback, they would be interested in moving a mid-round pick for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Saints
- The Saints themselves acknowledge they have a pretty big need at corner, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says New Orleans might have to decide between rolling the dice on Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley and his potential medical issues or someone like Northwestern’s Greg Newsome or Georgia’s Tyson Campbell.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!