NFL Rumors: Jerod Mayo Fired, Alex Van Pelt’s Future, Aaron Rodgers, Bills

Jets DL Micheal Clemons was fined $6,533 for Unnecessary Roughness and Rodgers was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 17.

Patriots LB Keion White was fined $28,139 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 17.

