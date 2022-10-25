NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark Two Games

The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark two games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, per Adam Teicher.

The Chiefs are on bye this week, so Clark will miss their next two games against the Titans and Jaguars.

This suspension is from a case with Clark pleading no content to a pair of concealed firearm charges back in 2021.

Clark, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City. This offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million.

In 2022, Clark has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a safety. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 92 edge defender out of 112 qualifying players.