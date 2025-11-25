NFL To Review Altercation Between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings & Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL is going to review the altercation that occurred at the end of Monday Night Football in Week 12 between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig.

Moehrig was seen on cameras punching Jennings in the groin area, to which Jennings responded after the game and had to be held back after going at Moehrig. Pelissero would expect any suspension from this incident to come down today.

It’s worth noting Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase recently received a one-game suspension for spitting on Steelers S Jalen Ramsey, as the league has been cracking down on these unsportsmanlike acts.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jennings has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and caught 37 passes on 63 targets for 419 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Moehrig, 26, was a second-round pick to the Raiders out of TCU in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.36 million in 2024.

He was an unrestricted free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Panthers and is making a base salary of $1.17 million in 2025.

In 2025, Moehrig has appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended and an interception.