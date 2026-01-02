NFL Transactions: Friday 1/2

Buccaneers
- Activated DE Calijah Kancey from injured reserve and elevated DE Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad.
- Waived LB John Bullock.
Cardinals
- Placed WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve.
- Released DB Clarence Lewis from the practice squad.
- Signed RB Donovan Edwards to the active roster from the Commanders’ practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated DB David Long and LB Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad.
Saints
- Placed DB Michael Davis, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE Jack Stoll, and WR Mason Tipton on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Ronnie Bell, LB Fadil Diggs, and WR Samori Toure to the active roster from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed NT Taki Taimani to the active roster from the practice squad.
