NFL Transactions: Friday 1/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Dolphins

  • Placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve.
  • Released DB Clarence Lewis from the practice squad.
  • Signed RB Donovan Edwards to the active roster from the Commanders’ practice squad.

Panthers

Saints

Vikings

  • Signed NT Taki Taimani to the active roster from the practice squad.

