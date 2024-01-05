NFL Transactions: Friday 1/5

Browns
- Browns placed LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DT Deadrin Senat.
- Buccaneers activated WR Rakim Jarrett from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DL Kevin Strong.
- Cardinals placed OT D.J. Humphries and DL Dante Stills on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed CB Divaad Wilson to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Isaiah Buggs to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released DB Tyree Gillespie from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Abdullah Anderson, DE Benning Potoa’e and DB Nick Whiteside to their active roster.
- Commanders placed DB Kendall Fuller, DB Christian Holmes and DB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions released OL Matt Farniok from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated DB Andrew Adams and TE Ben Mason to their active roster.
- Ravens signed LB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster.
- Ravens placed DB Daryl Worley on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed RB Dalvin Cook to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated DE Payton Turner from injured reserve.
- Saints placed LB Nephi Sewell on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Myles Jack and DB Eric Rowe to their active roster.
