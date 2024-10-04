NFL Transactions: Friday 10/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Waived DT Zach Carter.
  • Designated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson to return from injured reserve.

Chiefs

  • Signed TE Joseph Fortson to their active roster.
  • Signed DB Darius Rush to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Designated DT Larrell Murchinson to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Jonah Williams.

Saints

  • Waived WR AT Perry.
  • Signed C Connor McGovern off of the Jets’ practice squad.

Vikings

  • Signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad.
  • Designated TE TJ Hockenson to return from the PUP list.

