NFL Transactions: Friday 10/4

Bengals
- Waived DT Zach Carter.
- Designated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Signed TE Joseph Fortson to their active roster.
- Signed DB Darius Rush to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Released QB Tim Boyle.
Panthers
- Signed LB Marquis Haynes to their practice squad.
- Released DB Justin Hardee from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Placed C David Andrews and OT Caedan Wallace on injured reserve.
Rams
- Designated DT Larrell Murchinson to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jonah Williams.
Saints
- Waived WR AT Perry.
- Signed C Connor McGovern off of the Jets’ practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad.
- Designated TE TJ Hockenson to return from the PUP list.
