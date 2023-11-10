NFL Transactions: Friday 11/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DT Naquan Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released DT Eric Banks and OT Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed DT Rashard Lawrence to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad. 

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released DT Matthew Gotel from their practice squad. 

Vikings

  • Vikings released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply