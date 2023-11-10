NFL Transactions: Friday 11/10

Bears
- Bears re-signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DT Naquan Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DT Eric Banks and OT Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DT Rashard Lawrence to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released DT Matthew Gotel from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
