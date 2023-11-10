Panthers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers signed DT Rashard Lawrence to their practice squad and cut CB Mark Milton in a corresponding move.

Lawrence, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Dolphins on the practice squad but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.