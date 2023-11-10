Vikings Release QB Tanner Morgan From Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad.

The #Vikings have released QB Tanner Morgan from the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 10, 2023

Here’s the Vikings’ updated practice squad:

RB DeWayne McBride WR Thayer Thomas DE Benton Whitley DB Jaylin Williams G Tyrese Robinson WR Lucky Jackson DT Junior Aho (International) WR Dan Chisena TE Troy Fumagalli QB Sean Mannion LB Quincy Roche DE Michael Dogbe DB Joejuan Williams OT Coy Cronk

Morgan, 24, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota before signing a rookie contract with the Steelers this past April.

The Steelers released Morgan coming out of the preseason and he signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad last month and has been on and off of the unit.

During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes.