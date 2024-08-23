NFL Transactions: Friday 8/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Browns

Chiefs

  • Chiefs cut WR Jaaron Hayek from IR with an injury settlement

Colts

  • Colts waived Josh Sills from injured reserve with a settlement

Commanders

Lions

Panthers

Saints

  • Saints signed LB Andrew Dowell and DT Camron Peterson
  • Saints waived DB Kaleb Ford-Dement
  • Saints waived DT Trajan Jeffcoat with an injury designation

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived Nathan Pickering from IR with an injury settlement
  • Seahawks signed Willie Roberts
  • Seahawks traded OLB Darrell Taylor to Bears

Vikings

  • Vikings TE Trey Knox reverted to injured reserve

