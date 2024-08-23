NFL Transactions: Friday 8/23

49ers
- 49ers DB Tayler Hawkins reverted to injured reserve
Bears
- Seahawks traded OLB Darrell Taylor to the Bears
Bengals
- Bengals waived WR Hakeem Butler, RB Noah Cain, OT Jackson Carman, DE Andre Carter, LB Aaron Casey, S Michael Dowell, CB Allan George, WR Kwamie Lassiter II, QB Rocky Lombardi, G Eric Miller, and DT Joshua Pryor
Browns
- Browns signed K Lucas Havrisik
Chiefs
- Chiefs cut WR Jaaron Hayek from IR with an injury settlement
Colts
- Colts waived Josh Sills from injured reserve with a settlement
Commanders
- Commanders signed C Cameron Tom
- Commanders released C J.C. Hassenauer
Lions
- Lions released LB Malik Jefferson from IR with a settlement
Panthers
- Panthers OT Badara Traore reverted to injured reserve
Saints
- Saints signed LB Andrew Dowell and DT Camron Peterson
- Saints waived DB Kaleb Ford-Dement
- Saints waived DT Trajan Jeffcoat with an injury designation
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived Nathan Pickering from IR with an injury settlement
- Seahawks signed Willie Roberts
- Seahawks traded OLB Darrell Taylor to Bears
Vikings
- Vikings TE Trey Knox reverted to injured reserve
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!