NFL Transactions: Friday 8/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Signed DB J.T. Woods to their practice squad

Falcons

Giants

  • Signed DB Gervarrius Owens to their practice squad
  • Released LB K.J. Cloyd from the practice squad

Jaguars

  • Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to their practice squad

Rams

  • Signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad
  • Released DT Tuli Letuligasenoa from the practice squad

Ravens

  • Signed DE Adedayo Odeleye to their practice squad

Seahawks

Steelers

 

