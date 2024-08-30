NFL Transactions: Friday 8/30

Cardinals
- Released RB Tony Jones from injured reserve
Chargers
- Signed DB Tony Jefferson to their practice squad
Chiefs
- Waived DB Eric Scott
- Signed RB Samaje Perine
- Signed DB Nic Jones, QB Bailey Zappe to their practice squad
- Released RB Emani Bailey from the practice squad
Dolphins
- Signed DE William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy, RB Deneric Prince to their practice squad
Eagles
- Signed DB J.T. Woods to their practice squad
Falcons
- Signed LB Monty Rice to their practice squad
Giants
- Signed DB Gervarrius Owens to their practice squad
- Released LB K.J. Cloyd from the practice squad
Jaguars
- Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad
Jets
- Signed WR Jason Brownlee to their practice squad
- Released WR Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad
Packers
- Signed RB Andrew Beck, DB Kamal Hadden, RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad
- Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad injured list
Panthers
- Signed WR Deon Cain, G Ja’Tyre Carter, WR Jalen Coker, DT Jayden Peevy, DB Demani Richardson, T Brandon Walton to their practice squad
- Released G Mason Brooks, DB Alex Cook, DT Walter Palmore from the practice squad
Patriots
- Released OT Calvin Anderson from injured reserve
- Signed DB Isaiah Bolden, LB Ochaun Mathis to their practice squad
Raiders
- Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to their practice squad
Rams
- Signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad
- Released DT Tuli Letuligasenoa from the practice squad
Ravens
- Signed DE Adedayo Odeleye to their practice squad
Seahawks
- Waived TE Jack Westover from injured reserve
- Signed LB Tyus Bowser, DB Faion Hicks, DB Josh Jobe, LB Tyreke Smith to their practice squad
- Released T Garret Greenfield, T Raiqwon O’Neal from the practice squad
Steelers
- Signed LB Devin Harper, WR Brandon Johnson, T John Leglue, G Doug Nester, LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, RB Boston Scott, WR Ben Skowronek to their practice squad
