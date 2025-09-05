NFL Transactions: Friday 9/5

Bears
- Waived C Doug Kramer from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bengals
- Waived TE Tanner McLachlan from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Placed K Tyler Bass on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated LS Rick Lovato and T Foster Sarell from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DT Marlon Tuipulotu from the practice squad.
Colts
- Waived K Maddux Trujillo from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Eagles
- Placed LB Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve.
- Released LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Za’Darius Smith.
- Signed WR Javon Baker to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Released DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.
- Released WR David Sills.
Packers
- Waived DB Omar Brown from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Raiders
- Placed WR Amari Cooper on the reserve/retired list.
- Signed WR Justin Shorter from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad.
