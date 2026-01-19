NFL Transactions: Monday 1/19

Bills
- Signed DT Tommy Akingbesote, LB Jimmy Ciarlo, T Travis Clayton, DB Te’Cory Couch, DB M.J. Devonshire, RB Frank Gore Jr., WR Stephen Gosnell, WR Mecole Hardman, LB Keonta Jenkins, DE Andre Jones, DT Zion Logue, and DB Daryl Porter to futures contracts.
Broncos
- Designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve.
- Released DE Garrett Nelson from the practice squad.
- Signed QB Ben DiNucci to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed DB Mike Reid to a futures contract.
Steelers
- Signed T Sataoa Laumea to a futures contract.
