NFL Transactions: Monday 10/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Designated CB Maxwell Hairston to return from injured reserve.

Buccaneers

Colts

Lions

Patriots

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Activated DB D’Angelo Ross from injured reserve (designated for return).
  • Activated DL Denico Autry from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Elevated DB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad.
  • Waived DB Zion Childress.

