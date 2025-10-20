NFL Transactions: Monday 10/20

Bills
- Designated CB Maxwell Hairston to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Elevated G Michael Jordan and RB Owen Wright from the practice squad.
Colts
- Signed LB David Long to their practice squad.
Lions
- Activated DT Alim McNeill from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated CB Tre Flowers and DB Loren Strickland from the practice squad.
- Released LB Ty Summers from their active roster.
- Signed CB Arthur Maulet to their active roster.
Patriots
- Claimed OLB Caleb Murphy off waivers from the Chargers.
Ravens
- Signed WR Colton Dowell to their practice squad (exception).
Seahawks
- Elevated CB Shaquill Griffin and S Jerrick Reed from the practice squad.
Texans
- Activated DB D’Angelo Ross from injured reserve (designated for return).
- Activated DL Denico Autry from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated DB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad.
- Waived DB Zion Childress.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!