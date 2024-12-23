NFL Transactions: Monday 12/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Released RB Dillon Johnson from their practice squad.

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply