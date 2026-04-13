NFL Transactions: Monday 4/13

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Jack Jones.
Chargers
- Chargers signed G Cole Strange.
Eagles
- Eagles traded for WR Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.
Falcons
- Falcons signed T Jawaan Taylor.
Giants
- Giants signed QB Brandon Allen.
Packers
- Packers traded WR Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.
Raiders
- Raiders placed T Joshua Miles on the reserve/retired list.
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