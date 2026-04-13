NFL Transactions: Monday 4/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Chargers

Eagles

  • Eagles traded for WR Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Falcons

Giants

Packers

  • Packers traded WR Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Raiders

  • Raiders placed T Joshua Miles on the reserve/retired list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply