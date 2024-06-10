NFL Transactions: Monday 6/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Buccaneers

Giants

Lions

  • Lions waived LB Steele Chambers
  • Lions signed LB Ben Niemann

Steelers

  • Steelers signed second-round C Zach Frazier

