NFL Transactions: Monday 6/10

Bears
- Bears signed TE Marcedes Lewis
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Deven Thompkins from injured reserve
- Buccaneers signed WR Sterling Shepard
Giants
- Giants waived RB Gary Brightwell from injured reserve with a settlement
- Giants placed TE Darren Waller on the retired list
Lions
- Lions waived LB Steele Chambers
- Lions signed LB Ben Niemann
Steelers
- Steelers signed second-round C Zach Frazier
