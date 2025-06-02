NFL Transactions: Monday 6/2

Dolphins
- Placed OT Terron Armstead on the retired list.
Eagles
- Placed DE Brandon Graham on the retired list.
- Signed G Marcus Tate.
Falcons
- Signed DB Josh Thompson.
- Waived DB Benny Sapp.
Giants
- Signed third-round DL Darius Alexander.
Lions
- Signed DB Divaad Wilson.
- Waived DB Gavin Holmes with an injury waiver.
Packers
- Waived DE Jeremiah Martin and WR Jason Janke with injury settlements.
Ravens
- Placed DL Michael Pierce on the retired list.
- Signed DL John Jenkins.
Texans
- Placed DB Ronald Darby on the retired list.
Titans
- Signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price.
- Waived RB Micah Bernard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!