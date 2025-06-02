NFL Transactions: Monday 6/2

  • Signed third-round DL Darius Alexander.

  • Signed DB Divaad Wilson.
  • Waived DB Gavin Holmes with an injury waiver.

  • Waived DE Jeremiah Martin and WR Jason Janke with injury settlements.

