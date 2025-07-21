NFL Transactions: Monday 7/12

Buccaneers
- Signed second-round DB Benjamin Morrison.
Chiefs
- Placed DB Kristian Fulton, T Jawaan Taylor, and TE Tre Watson on the PUP list.
- Signed second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott.
- Signed WR Hal Presley.
Colts
- Signed second-round DE J.T. Tuimoloau.
Dolphins
- Signed second-round G Jonah Savaiinaea.
Eagles
- Signed second-round DB Andrew Mukuba.
Packers
- Waived K Alex Hale.
Panthers
- Placed P Sam Martin on the active/non-football injury list.
- Placed WR Dan Chisena and TE Tommy Tremble on the PUP list.
- Signed second-round LB Nic Scourton.
Saints
- Signed second-round QB Tyler Shough.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Kam Alexander and DT Justin Rogers.
- Waived DB Zy Alexander.
Texans
- Signed second-round T Aireontae Ersery.
Vikings
- Placed TE Gavin Bartholomew and LB Chaz Chambliss on the PUP list.
