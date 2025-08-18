NFL Transactions: Monday 8/18

49ers

  • Released DE Bradlee Anae from injured reserve with a settlement.

Bears

  • Waived DB Ameer Speed from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

  • Signed WR Isaiah Bond.
  • Waived LS Brent Matiscik (partially guaranteed contract).

Buccaneers

  • Placed DB J.J. Roberts on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Will Brooks.

Chargers

  • Activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the PUP list.

Chiefs

  • Placed DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Owen Carney and LB Xander Mueller.
  • Waived WR Elijah Young (partially guaranteed contract).

Colts

Commanders

  • Waived DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cowboys

  • Signed DB Michael Ojemudia.
  • Waived DB Bruce Harmon (injured, partially guaranteed contract).

Eagles

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Signed DT Devonte O’Malley and DB Jaylin Simpson.
  • Waived DB Garnett Hollis and DT Keith Randolph (injured).

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed WR Phil Lutz.
  • Waived DT Isaiah Iton (injured).

Ravens

Saints

  • Traded DT Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars for C Luke Fortner.

Steelers

Texans

  • Traded WR John Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for TE Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Titans

