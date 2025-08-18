NFL Transactions: Monday 8/18

49ers
- Released DE Bradlee Anae from injured reserve with a settlement.
Bears
- Waived DB Ameer Speed from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Signed WR Isaiah Bond.
- Waived LS Brent Matiscik (partially guaranteed contract).
Buccaneers
- Placed DB J.J. Roberts on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Will Brooks.
Chargers
- Activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the PUP list.
Chiefs
- Placed DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Owen Carney and LB Xander Mueller.
- Waived WR Elijah Young (partially guaranteed contract).
Colts
- Placed T Blake Freeland, LB Jacob Phillips, and DB Hunter Wohler on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jake Chaney, CB Xavien Howard, and LB Joseph Vaughn.
Commanders
- Waived DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Signed DB Michael Ojemudia.
- Waived DB Bruce Harmon (injured, partially guaranteed contract).
Eagles
- Traded TE Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Texans for WR John Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Falcons
- Released WR D.J. Chark.
- Signed QB Ben DiNucci and LB Ronnie Perkins.
- Waived QB Emory Jones (injured).
Jaguars
- Traded C Luke Fortner to the Saints for DT Khalen Saunders.
Jets
- Placed DB Kris Boyd on injured reserve.
Lions
- Activated DB Khalil Dorsey from the PUP list.
Packers
- Signed DT Devonte O’Malley and DB Jaylin Simpson.
- Waived DB Garnett Hollis and DT Keith Randolph (injured).
Panthers
- Placed TE Tyler Mabry on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Bryce Perkins.
Patriots
- Signed WR Phil Lutz.
- Waived DT Isaiah Iton (injured).
Ravens
- Signed DB Thomas Graham.
Saints
- Traded DT Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars for C Luke Fortner.
Steelers
- Released NT Breiden Fehoko.
- Signed DB Kam Alexander, LS Jake McQuaide, and T Julian Pearl.
- Waived LB Devin Harper (injured) and WR Roc Taylor.
Texans
- Traded WR John Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for TE Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Titans
- Signed DT T.J. Smith.
