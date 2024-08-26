NFL Transactions: Monday 8/26

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals waived DE Justin Blazek.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived DB Miles Battle, QB Ian Book, DB Ekow Boye-Doe, WR Phillip Brooks, DE Owen Carney, DT Alex Gubner, DB Kelvin Joseph, T Griffin McDowell, LS Randen Plattner, WR Kyle Sheets, TE Geor’quarius Spivey, and T Nick Torres.
  • Chiefs signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Panthers

  • Panthers waived WR Tayvion Robinson (From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement).

Patriots

Ravens

  • Ravens waived P Jack Browning, TE Mike Rigerman, WR Sean Ryan, TE Riley Sharp, OT Darrell Simpson, and DT Tramel Walthour.
  • Ravens released WR Russell Gage.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DB Willie Roberts.
  • Jaguars traded LB Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks.

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans waived LB JoJo Domann (Injured), T Brian Dooley, DB Tay Gowan, WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (Injured), LB Mikel Jones, LB Thomas Rush, RB Sam Schnee, TE Steven Stilianos, and P Ty Zentner.

Vikings

  • Vikings waived C Matthew Cindric, QB Matt Corral, G Chuck Filiaga, WR Justin Hall, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, TE Neal Johnson, DT Tyler Manoa, RB DeWayne McBride, G Doug Nester, DE Owen Porter, TE Sammis Reyes, T Spencer Rolland, and DB Jaylin Williams.
  • Vikings placed TE Sammis Reyes on the Exempt/International Player list
  • Vikings released DB A.J. Green.

