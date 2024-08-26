NFL Transactions: Monday 8/26

49ers
- 49ers waived P Pressley Harvin, G Lewis Kidd, and WR Jontre Kirklin.
- 49ers released RB Matt Breida and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
Bears
- Bears waived G Ja’Tyre Carter, G Jerome Carvin, DT Michael Dwumfour, DT Jaylon Hutchings, WR John Jackson, DB Quindell Johnson, WR Peter LeBlanc, DB Paul Moala, and LB Javin White.
Bengals
- Bengals waived DE Justin Blazek.
Bills
- Bills waived DE Rondell Bothroyd, QB Anthony Brown, G Kevin Jarvis, and LB Shayne Simon.
- Bills released DB Kyron Brown, WR Damiere Byrd, and LB Deion Jones.
- Bills placed DB Terrell Burgess and DB Dee Delaney on injured reserve
Broncos
- Broncos waived DB Omar Brown, DB Art Green, DB Kaleb Hayes, G Oliver Jervis, and LB Alec Mock.
- Broncos released DT Angelo Blackson, WR Phillip Dorsett, and LB Andre Smith.
Browns
- Browns waived DB Tyler Coyle, G Wyatt Davis, K Lucas Havrisik, DB Faion Hicks, LB Landon Honeycutt, LB Caleb Johnson, G Zack Johnson, DE Jeremiah Martin, T Roy Mbaeteka, LB Marvin Moody, T Chim Okorafor, RB Aidan Robbins, RB Jacob Saylors, LS Rex Sunahara, DE Isaiah Thomas, and DB Chase Williams (Injured).
- Browns activated DB D’Anthony Bell, OT Jack Conklin, DB Greg Newsome, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and OT Jedrick Willis from injured lists.
- Browns placed OT Roy Mbaeteka on the Exempt/International Player list
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Chris Garrett, DB Delonte Hood, DB Verone McKinley, and OT Austen Pleasants.
- Cardinals released DB Michael Ojemudia.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DB Miles Battle, QB Ian Book, DB Ekow Boye-Doe, WR Phillip Brooks, DE Owen Carney, DT Alex Gubner, DB Kelvin Joseph, T Griffin McDowell, LS Randen Plattner, WR Kyle Sheets, TE Geor’quarius Spivey, and T Nick Torres.
- Chiefs signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived WR Deontay Burnett, C Cohl Cabral, DB Josh DeBerry, WR David Durden (Injured), DE Viliami Fehoko (Injured), LB Willie Harvey, TE Alec Holler, WR Cam Johnson, DE Durrell Johnson (Injured), LB Jason Johnson, RB Nathaniel Peat, and DB Eric Scott.
- Cowboys released DT Albert Huggins, WR Tyron Johnson, and LB Damien Wilson.
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Mekhi Garner (From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement).
- Eagles released QB Will Grier, DB Parry Nickerson, LB Julian Okwara, and G Max Scharping.
Giants
- Giants released T Matt Nelson.
Jaguars
- Jaguars traded LB Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks.
Panthers
- Panthers waived WR Tayvion Robinson (From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement).
Patriots
- Patriots waived LS Tucker Addington, WR Kawaan Baker, DE William Bradley-King, DT Josiah Bronson, LB Steele Chambers, RB Deshaun Fenwick, DB Azizi Hearn, T Zuri Henry , DE Christian McCarroll, TE La’Michael Pettway, DE Sam Roberts, C Charles Turner, DB Mikey Victor, and TE Jacob Warren.
Ravens
- Ravens waived P Jack Browning, TE Mike Rigerman, WR Sean Ryan, TE Riley Sharp, OT Darrell Simpson, and DT Tramel Walthour.
- Ravens released WR Russell Gage.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DB Willie Roberts.
Steelers
- Steelers waived T Tyler Beach, WR Jacob Copeland, RB Daijun Edwards, T Devery Hamilton, T Anderson Hardy, WR T.J. Luther, DB Kyler McMichael, DE Marquiss Spencer, LB Kyahva Tezino, and DB Kiondre Thomas.
Titans
- Titans waived LB JoJo Domann (Injured), T Brian Dooley, DB Tay Gowan, WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (Injured), LB Mikel Jones, LB Thomas Rush, RB Sam Schnee, TE Steven Stilianos, and P Ty Zentner.
Vikings
- Vikings waived C Matthew Cindric, QB Matt Corral, G Chuck Filiaga, WR Justin Hall, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, TE Neal Johnson, DT Tyler Manoa, RB DeWayne McBride, G Doug Nester, DE Owen Porter, TE Sammis Reyes, T Spencer Rolland, and DB Jaylin Williams.
- Vikings placed TE Sammis Reyes on the Exempt/International Player list
- Vikings released DB A.J. Green.
