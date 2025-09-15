NFL Transactions: Monday 9/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Chargers

Commanders

Eagles

Raiders

Rams

Texans

Titans

  • Released TE Drake Dabney from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.

