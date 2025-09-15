NFL Transactions: Monday 9/15

Buccaneers
- Elevated G Michael Jordan from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated S Tony Jefferson and LB Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad.
- Placed LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve.
- Signed LS Rick Lovato from their practice squad to their active roster.
Commanders
- Placed RB Austin Ekeler and DL Deatrich Wise on injured reserve.
- Signed DL Jalyn Holmes and WR Chris Moore from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed RB Chase Edmonds to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Waived DB Lewis Cine from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman from their practice squad.
Rams
- Placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve.
Texans
- Elevated FB Jakob Johnson from their practice squad.
Titans
- Released TE Drake Dabney from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.
